STURGIS — Coleman Freeman will perform at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. “I’ve had this poster of Main Street above my bed since I was 12, ever since my first time going to Sturgis. Knowing I got to jump my Harley (his record-setting stunt for the Rally’s 2019 opening ceremonies drawing 30,000+ spectators) over that iconic street is humbling,” said Freeman. “Not only is it an honor to be the only man to fly a motorcycle over Main Street Sturgis, but I am blessed to be able to entertain at the world’s most famous motorcycle Rally! This is my absolute passion -- and I’m beyond excited to raise money for first responders while doing what I love.”