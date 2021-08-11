TASCAM Announces Continued OS Support for Current and Select Older Audio Interfaces
Santa Fe Springs, CA – August 2021… TASCAM announces its continued support for the latest versions of the Windows and Mac OS computing platforms by providing new drivers and firmware for the company’s current line of audio interfaces and select older interfaces. Recognizing the necessity for dedicated hardware to maintain compatibility with the ever-changing nature of software, TASCAM is committed to providing its customers with updated firmware and drivers to ensure seamless operation with one’s favorite audio production applications—regardless of the computing platform.www.mixonline.com
