Congressman Jake LaTurner says there will be more than 2,000 job openings by more the 40 employers. The career fair will be held on August 17th in the Agricultural Hall at Stormont Vail Events Center. LaTurner says the key to continuing a strong economic recovery is by getting Kansans back to work. LaTurner also states that as he travels around eastern Kansas he is constantly hearing from small businesses about how difficult it has been to get people back on their feet after a pandemic.