Dubuque City officials say the company that manages the Dubuque Fighting Saints intends to submit a proposal to manage the Mystique Community Ice Center. On Friday, Northern Lights Hockey LLC requested a deadline extension for submitting its proposal to take over management of the center after Dubuque Racing Association turned down the same opportunity last month. In late June, Dubuque Community Ice & Recreation Center Inc., known as DICE, informed the city of its intention to relinquish leasehold rights at the end of July, effectively giving up management of the center. City staff recently contracted with DICE to extend its management of the facility through the end of August.