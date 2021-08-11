Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 hands-on review
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an important phone that proves foldable screens aren't too delicate for pens. After sketching on the Z Fold 3, it isn't as smooth and flat a surface as Pro artists will need – the Galaxy Note 20 and S21 Ultra deliver on that front. That said, the phone's ability to flip from tall to tablet with an unfold, while delivering flagship specs and a fantastically optimised interface is a serious treat, and proof that foldables are here to stay, and can fit into a creative workflow.www.creativebloq.com
