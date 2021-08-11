Cancel
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 hands-on review

By Basil Kronfli
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 8 days ago
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an important phone that proves foldable screens aren't too delicate for pens. After sketching on the Z Fold 3, it isn't as smooth and flat a surface as Pro artists will need – the Galaxy Note 20 and S21 Ultra deliver on that front. That said, the phone's ability to flip from tall to tablet with an unfold, while delivering flagship specs and a fantastically optimised interface is a serious treat, and proof that foldables are here to stay, and can fit into a creative workflow.

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Phones#La Galaxy#S21 Ultra#Galaxy Fold#Autodesk Sketchbook#Adobe Lightroom#Ui#Ipad Mini#Wacom Digitizer#4400mah#Apple
