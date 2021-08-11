Cancel
PXGEO Signs On for DUG Insight Software

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 11, 2021 — DUG (or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with PXGEO, an innovative marine geophysical services provider, for the provision of software onboard their marine seismic vessel PXGEO 2. The Company will provide its DUG Insight software for real-time data acquisition quality control and onboard data processing and visualisation. Professional support services are also included. DUG will also have the option to equip further vessels as PXGEO grows its fleet.

