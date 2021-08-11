Cancel
Compass Box Allows Customers To Create Their Own Whisky Label On New Offering

By Allyson Nichols
thewhiskeywash.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompass Box, a popular blended Scotch whisky brand, recently announced a new limited edition bottling allowing fans of the franchise to create their own label designs. Canvas Blended Malt Scotch Whisky was aged in Vino Naranja casks, which resulted in intense citrus oil and honeyed oak notes, according to official tasting notes. Vino Naranja is a fortified Spanish wine from the Condado de Huelva (in southern Spain) to which orange peel is added to the cask for a portion of the wine’s aging process. Notes of ripe fruit, honey, vanilla, cocoa powder, oak, and a marmalade stickiness can also be found in the bottling.

thewhiskeywash.com

