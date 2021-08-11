Cybercurrencies are the most potent tool yet for billionaires' tax avoidance
Since cryptocurrencies debuted with Bitcoin in 2009, advocates have raved about their portability, their resistance to inflation and financial fraud, and the fact they aren't controlled by a government. Investopedia has the simplest explanation of how they work: "A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Many cryptocurrencies are decentralized networks based on blockchain technology — a distributed ledger enforced by a disparate network of computers." Their value is sustained by market demand, utility and relative scarcity — the same as with gold in the pre-1971 era in which U.S. currency could be exchanged directly for the precious metal.www.startribune.com
