Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Potential Buyer Emerges For Surfside Condo Collapse Site

By CBSMiami.com Team
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iob7H_0bOa3MES00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At a hearing on the future of the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman was informed there was an interested buyer.

Hanzman instructed Michael Faye, who has been appointed to work on the real-estate deal, to begin negotiating the sale of the land. Faye did not reveal the name of the interested company which is reportedly willing to spend between $110 and $120 million.

Hanzman said if the buyer wants to move forward, he wants Faye to start a short auction process. If no one outbids them, the buyer would get the property.

The Town of Surfside has been asked to provide zoning information for the site.

The judge has been pushing for a quick sale of the property to compensate victims of the tragedy.

Comments / 1

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
Local
Florida Real Estate
Surfside, FL
Real Estate
City
Surfside, FL
Surfside, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Auction#Cbsmiami#Miami Dade Circuit#The Town Of Surfside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Hallandale Beach, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

No More Mandatory Evacuation For Olympus Towers & Marina In Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – Residents of a building in Hallandale Beach that was deemed unsafe will no longer have to evacuate. The Olympus Towers and Marina at 600 Three Islands Boulevard had less than 48 hours to complete the work necessary to safeguard the building. “The City did not take this action take lightly. However, the safety of the general public is our utmost responsibility, and we will take whatever action is necessary to ensure that safety,” said City Manager Dr. Jeremy Earle. On Sunday afternoon, the city of Hallandale Beach issued a notice of compliance after emergency work had been completed. As a result, the mandatory evacuation order for residents from all 370 units was canceled. A June report detailed instances of spalled concrete and exposed rebar in the parking garage, corroded steel beams and pipe support for the cooling tower, as well as cracked stucco throughout the building. The complex will need continue all other repairs as noted in the June report.
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Condo owners, put your masks back on. COVID rules are returning.

Tens of thousands of people who live in condos in South Florida will have to start wearing masks again and following other restrictions as COVID-19 skyrockets. Despite a brief period of freedom, restrictions are returning to condos as the delta variant makes Florida one of the worst COVID hot spots in the country. “If you make the decision to move into a condo, that whole decision comes with a ...
Miami, FLtalesbuzz.com

$21 million in Swiss account, plane, yacht, lots of Miami condos

In an agreement to get released from a Miami federal lockup, a Venezuelan businessman accused of stealing a fortune from foreign government contracts must secure a $50 million bond with luxury properties in South Florida and a vast sum of money from his Swiss bank account. Naman Wakil, who was...
Surfside, FLNBC Miami

Surfside Fallout: Broward Condo Committee Considers Preventive Measures

For the first time, a local government outside of Miami-Dade County has taken direct action sparked by the Champlain Towers calamity. Broward County Mayor Steve Geller formed a panel called the Condominium Structural Issues Committee with a singular goal: "To ensure that the tragedy in Surfside doesn’t occur again,” Geller said.
Sunny Isles Beach, FLsibfl.net

The Surfside Collapse and the Inevitability of Change

(Friday, August 6, 2021) – The Surfside collapse is a tragedy without precedent in our coastal communities. The loss to our neighboring Surfside community is both immense and incalculable. Over time, Surfside will likely be viewed as a watershed moment. It’s a turning point in how we address building inspection, reinspection, maintenance protocols and oversight along multiple lines. While the causation(s) of this collapse remain unidentified, the inquiry into the life safety of our coastal high-rise buildings is in full throttle.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

City Of Miami Firefighter Enrique Arango, Who Lost Daughter In Surfside Condo Collapse, Files Lawsuit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami firefighter whose daughter died in the Surfside condo sollapse has filed a lawsuit. Enrique Arango is suing the Champlain Towers South condominium association along with a slew of defendants for the wrongful death of his 7-year-old daughter. In the court filing, Arango’s representatives claim the conduct of these defendants was so reckless or wanting in care that it constituted a conscious disregard or indifference to the life, safety, and rights of persons.
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Crews To Do Emergency Work At Surfside To Preserve Evidence

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There was a court hearing Friday regarding the site of the building collapse in Surfside. Crews will be doing emergency work this weekend to put in beams on the patio next to the pool which is in danger of collapsing. This needs to be done to preserve evidence. The discussion continues on whether there will be any impact on collins avenue if work is allowed on shoring up the property near the busy street.

Comments / 1

Community Policy