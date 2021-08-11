Potential Buyer Emerges For Surfside Condo Collapse Site

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At a hearing on the future of the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman was informed there was an interested buyer.

Hanzman instructed Michael Faye, who has been appointed to work on the real-estate deal, to begin negotiating the sale of the land. Faye did not reveal the name of the interested company which is reportedly willing to spend between $110 and $120 million.

Hanzman said if the buyer wants to move forward, he wants Faye to start a short auction process. If no one outbids them, the buyer would get the property.

The Town of Surfside has been asked to provide zoning information for the site.

The judge has been pushing for a quick sale of the property to compensate victims of the tragedy.