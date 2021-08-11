Bills to lower concealed carry age to 18, allow firearms in cars on school grounds may make violence worse
After a historic year of homicides in the state of Wisconsin, state legislators are now proposing policies that are dangerous to youth, families, and our communities. In 2019 alone, there was one firearm related death every 15 hours in the state of Wisconsin 一 amounting to more than 600 deaths. To make matters worse, violent crime continued to rise in 2021. Both urban and rural communities have been impacted; 70% of the firearm-related deaths were caused by suicide.www.postcrescent.com
