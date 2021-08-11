Cancel
Ahmed Salem, MD, Joins WK Internal Medicine Specialists

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhmed Salem, MD, has joined Randy Del Mundo, MD, at WK Internal Medicine Specialists in Shreveport, part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network. Dr. Salem initially studied medicine in his native Egypt, where he was a primary care physician for three years before coming to the United States. At the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, he was an associate research specialist with the surgical oncology department for three years.

