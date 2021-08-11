Ahmed Salem, MD, Joins WK Internal Medicine Specialists
Ahmed Salem, MD, has joined Randy Del Mundo, MD, at WK Internal Medicine Specialists in Shreveport, part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network. Dr. Salem initially studied medicine in his native Egypt, where he was a primary care physician for three years before coming to the United States. At the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, he was an associate research specialist with the surgical oncology department for three years.bossierpress.com
