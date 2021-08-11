Cape man sentenced to 13 months in prison for heroin trafficking conspiracy
BOSTON — A 34-year-old Cape Cod man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for his role in a wide-ranging heroin trafficking conspiracy. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs sentenced Joshua Johnson to about 13 months in prison (which included time served plus an additional two weeks) and three years of supervised release, according to a Tuesday statement from the Department of Justice.www.capecodtimes.com
