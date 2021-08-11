Browns 4 round NFL mock draft: Training camp impact

The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for their first preseason game in a season in which they believe they can compete for a Super Bowl. In the past, a majority of the focus at training camp has been on what players might be worthy of starting on a quality level team. In the past, the Browns were not that quality-level team.

In 2021, Cleveland is a very good team with, perhaps, the best roster in the entire NFL. The start of training camp has done nothing to change that thinking. In fact, the start of training camp has reinforced the idea that this season should be a very good one for the team.

That doesn’t mean looking ahead is a bad thing. While the NFL draft has been “the Browns Super Bowl” for a long time, that is no longer true. Yet the draft still holds a lot of importance for the team building a long-term championship window.

With that in mind, this is our third mock draft since the 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland. You can see our first four-round mock here. Our second is available here.

With training camp underway, we have new information available that impacts who the Browns would be drafting if the 2022 NFL draft happened today.

Round 1 - Jalen Wydermyer, Tight End, Texas A&M

With Donovan Peoples-Jones showing out in training camp and Jadeveon Clowney looking like a player the team might want to lock up for the future, the team’s first-round pick has some flexibility.

With David Njoku set for free agency and Austin Hooper having not proven he is worth his contract, the Browns look for a top-flight tight end in Wydermyer here. A huge player, Wydermyer is set for a breakout in 2021 with the Aggies.

Round 2 - Bubba Bolden, Safety, Miami

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

While John Johnson III has looked every bit of what the team had hoped, Grant Delpit has been limited and Ronnie Harrison is a free agent after the season.

Bolden has a big, lean frame and can join Joe Woods’ defense with a chance to start right away either replacing Harrison alongside Johnson and Delpit or in case Harrison moves on and Delpit’s injury concerns continue.

Round 3 - Corey Durden, Defensive Line, North Carolina State

With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt locked up for a few years together, Cleveland has no need for drafting a running back high. The defensive line still has some needs, especially on the inside.

Durden, a transfer from Florida State, is an interesting player as he has been used all over the defensive front four during his career. With the Browns, he can look to solve their need for a long-term pass-rushing 3-technique defensive tackle.

Round 4 - Ochaun Mathis, Edge, TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While Clowney could be an extended player, teams in the NFL can never have enough pass rushers. Curtis Weaver is unproven and Porter Gustin will reach free agency this offseason.

Mathis is a long, lean defender who needs time to develop his pass rush skills but has a chance to show that this year at TCU. A good use of the extra pick the team has in the fourth round.

Round 4 - Thayer Munford, Offensive Line, The Ohio State

Jack Conklin will be coming up on free agency sooner than Browns fans would like to note. While James Hudson III has shown that he has the tools to be a tackle in the league, if he replaces Conklin the Browns will need a swing tackle backup. Chris Hubbard is set for free agency and could land a bigger deal elsewhere.

In Munford, Cleveland gets a large player who still has some movement skills to develop alongside Jedrick Wills and Hudson. With Joel Bitonio and J.C. Tretter closer to the end of their careers than beginnings, the Browns must continue to restock the all-important offensive line.