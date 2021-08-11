Mobile vaccine van parks at Brooklyn Borough Hall

" The mobile vaccine van was at Brooklyn Borough Hall Wednesday and will be the following two Wednesdays to service New Yorkers. People can walk up to get a coronavirus shot or make an appointment if preferred. There is a choice between Pfizer and Moderna. Vaccinations are available Aug 11, 18 and 25 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Anyone 12 years old and up is eligible to get a shot. All forms of identification will be accepted, including a national passport or consular ID. The mobile vaccine van has traveled across the five boroughs in an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Citywide, about 56% of people are fully vaccinated, according to the New York City Health Department. In Brooklyn, the vaccination percentage is slightly lower at 55%. In the Bronx, it’s currently 47%. As the delta variant spreads and cases increase, a Brooklyn doctor says it’s crucial that people get vaccinated. “Protect your health and the health of your loved ones, friends, neighbors and community - but also to continue enjoying all the amenities that New York City has to offer,” says Dr. Leo Lopez, of NYC Test + Trace Corps. Beginning Aug. 16 in New York City, those searching for indoor dining or those working out in gyms must show proof of vaccination. "