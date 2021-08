Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may not have made it down the aisle, but they still have a whole lot of life to untangle. The couple was together more than four years, and engaged for two, before finally calling it quits in April 2021. At the time, their slow breakup was attributed to their blended family — their kids had all grown close, and the pair wanted to make the split as easy as possible for them. But while fam may have been the most difficult thing to navigate, they also had a lot of business to work out, too.