Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Don’t let states restrict voting

Smoky Mountain News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Americans would agree a free and fair election system is fundamental to a functioning democracy. Yet our neighbor Georgia and many other states have passed bills that seriously curtail access to the polls in response to accommodations that were made in 2020 to assure safety during the pandemic: early voting, no-excuse absentee voting, alternative drop-off procedures.

smokymountainnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Richard Burr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Voter Registration#Election#Early Voting#Americans#The U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
ElectionsMidland Daily News

Don't let Jim Stamas take away your vote

You need to be aware that the Republicans in the Michigan Legislature are trying to make it harder for you to vote and harder for your votes to be counted. The purpose of 39 bills introduced in the Michigan Senate, many involving Jim Stamas, is either to suppress votes or interfere with the election process in Michigan cities, counties, and townships.
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

Texas State Senator Begins Filibuster Against GOP’s Restrictive Voting Bill

Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado (D) began a filibuster Wednesday night against Republican plans to pass one of the most restrictive voting bills in the country, speaking into the night as Democratic lawmakers use every legislative tool in their belt to protest what they’ve criticized as an unprecedented assault on the ballot box.
Presidential ElectionMarietta Daily Journal

EDITORIAL: Democrats can't let GOP control voting agenda

Aug. 8—The Democrats must use their slim majorities in the U.S. House and Senate to pass voting reform legislation. They should not let Republicans use the filibuster to block those efforts. If Democrats fail to act, they risk millions of voters being disenfranchised in a 2022 election that will determine control of Congress in the second half of President Biden's term. They also invite the possibility of state-level Republicans attempting to steal the election should the country see a close presidential race in 2024.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Moderation no virtue in voting rights fight

The fate of American democracy rests in the hands of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Developments last week add urgency to the call for reforming the filibuster by carving an exception for voting rights legislation. Without such reform, efforts to pass crucial national voting rights legislation (the For the People Act) are doomed. The best way to protect voting rights, ensure election integrity and prevent Trumpist Republicans from rigging future presidential elections is to pass that legislation.
Congress & Courtscity-countyobserver.com

Senator Braun’s “Let States Cut Taxes” Amendment Receive Vote During Budget Vote

WASHINGTON – Senator Mike Braun’s Let States Cut Taxes amendment received a vote during the Senate “vote-a-rama” on the Democrats’ budget resolution. This amendment fixes a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act that barred states from returning tax dollars to their constituents through tax cuts. The amendment passed with a vote of 86 to 13. Senator Braun’s amendment, originally introduced as a bill with Representative Dan Bishop (NC-09), Let States Cut Taxes repeals that overstep in the American Rescue Plan Act that bans states from cutting taxes and allows Americans to keep more of what they earn through tax cuts. Earlier this year, Democrats added a provision to the American Rescue Plan Act in the 11th hour that the Senate did not have time to vet. Under this provision, if states took federal money from the law, they could not lower their taxes in any way through 2024.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Holder encourages Democrats to protest in the streets, get arrested for voting rights

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder encouraged Democrats to protest in favor of voting rights by taking to the streets and getting arrested. "Power cedes nothing without a demand," Holder told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday night. "We too often underestimate the power that we have as regular American citizens by marching, by protesting, by raising our voices. If we make our voices known, if we demand the kind of change, the fair change that we’re seeking, I think it will help in the process."
Salisbury Post

Political Notebook: Democrats in 2022 Senate race talk to voters in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — Democratic candidates in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race joined the Rowan County Democratic Party Saturday in Kannapolis to talk with voters about their run in the 2022 election. Erica Smith is one Democrat seeking the seat held by Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican who says he will not...
Congress & CourtsVox

Democrats have finally identified the greatest threat to voting rights — the Supreme Court

Two things are clear about House Democrats’ new plan to undo a conservative Supreme Court’s efforts to restrict the right to vote: One is that Democrats are starting to recognize the existential threat that a 6-3 conservative Court could present to American democracy. The other is that, unless a handful of key Senate Democrats stop propping up the filibuster, the Court will win this engagement.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

It’s time Democrats stood up for the ‘silent majority’

I get it: More than 74 million Americans voted for the disgraced former president in 2020. It’s enough to make one queasy about the future of democracy that so many people would prefer an unhinged and unstable egomaniac who botched the pandemic, spread racial animus, ingratiated himself with adversaries and waged war on democracy because that candidate promised to build an utterly useless wall on the southern border. It’s depressing, certainly.
Congress & CourtsKSAT 12

Texas Supreme Court says House Democrats can be arrested and brought to the Capitol, siding with Republicans trying to secure a quorum

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas House Democrats who refuse to show up to the state Capitol in their bid to prevent Republican lawmakers from passing a voting restrictions bill can be arrested and brought to the lower chamber, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy