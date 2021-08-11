How Significant Is Industry First Approach in Investment Banking Operations?

Click to learn more about author Tejasvi Addagada. With the ever-increasing variety of tool stacks, managing data has become more complex. The tool-stack needs to be managed along with the data that is either stored or processed by them. As we manage this disparate data actively, self-service business intelligence is possible. Further, this ideal state of management is possible by curating the metadata from all these tools and databases and managing them in a catalog. Most organizations shy away from managing metadata, as it can be cumbersome to maintain the required coverage from all platforms and keep it current. Further metadata is required to govern data.