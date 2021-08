If the Xiaomi CyberDog in the image above looks familiar, that’s because we’ve seen this concept before. Usually, Boston Dynamics is the company that makes the news with creepy robot dogs. However, Xiaomi is also interested in robotics for the home. In addition to unveiling the Mix 4 smartphone and its crazy specs on Tuesday, Xiaomi also took the curtain off of the CyberDog. The unexpected companion can be yours for around $1,500 if you’re among the first 1,000 Xiaomi fans to place an order. Today’s Top Deal Crazy $70 discount slashes AirPods 2 with wireless charging to Amazon’s best price of...