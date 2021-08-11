Cancel
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend County Sheriff Office

thekatynews.com
 8 days ago

By George Slaughter A 57-year-old Richmond man has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography, with additional charges pending further investigation. Steven Ray Herman was arrested following a multi-agency investigation. On July 29, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)/Human Trafficking Unit executed a search warrant in Rosenberg as part of that investigation. Deputies worked with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Marshals, and the Fort Bend County District […]

