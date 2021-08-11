Texas Coastal Residents On Alert As Atlantic Hurricane Season Shows No Signs Of Relenting

Since mid-July, the Atlantic hurricane season has been very quiet, despite a rowdy start to the season, including Hurricane Elsa, which became a tropical storm, dumping huge amounts of flooding rain along the eastern seaboard. Now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the season is about to light up again. In their most recent prediction, NOAA says there are even greater odds now for an above average hurricane season. The number of named storms is likely to be fifteen to twenty one, seven to ten hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes. That’s an increase over the earlier prediction of thirteen to twenty named storms. For those who live along the Texas coast, this means keeping a much closer watch on the weather and making decisions on how to prepare for an imminent storm.