A true-crime columnist turns his attention to Victorian-era serial killer Thomas Neill Cream

In the five years between 1978 to 1983, Dennis Nilsen brought home fifteen young men with him from London bars. After they’d go to sleep in his flat, he’d strangle and dismember them, burying them under his floorboards, in his yard, or even burning their bodies in bonfires. But it wasn’t until his neighbors called a plumber for their clogged drains in 1983 that human remains were found in the property’s pipes, and their upstairs neighbor Nilsen was arrested. A new Netflix documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes drops on August 18 and recounts Dennis Nilsen’s horrific crimes, using Nilsen’s own audio recordings from prison as well as interviews with those impacted by him to tell the terrible tale.