Jurgen Klopp Suggests New Signings are Unlikely this Season

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 7 days ago

One thing that most Liverpool fans will agree on is that we need a couple of summer signings to freshen up the squad.

We have already brought in Ibrahima Konate to sure up the defence and he is already looking like he was born to player under Jurgen Klopp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEJwP_0bOZs3G500
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, apart from that transfer, Liverpool have been relatively quiet and a lot of fans are starting to get a bit worried that we won't make another signing.

In a recent interview with TV 2 Sporten, Klopp seems to suggest that Liverpool may not delve into the market again this summer...

"You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players [On top of the current ones]." said Klopp

"Let’s go through the squad. Do you want to buy a new fullback? A new gk? We already have good players there. In midfield, we have players with a lot of experience, such as Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain & Keita. Also, exciting boys like Jones & Elliott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRgxr_0bOZs3G500
(Sipa USA)

"In attack, we have Mané, Firmino, Salah, Jota, Shaqiri, Minamino and Origi. I’ve definitely forgotten someone… If you want to buy such players, you have to spend a lot of money. We do not have to do that, because the players are already here."

It seems like Jurgen Klopp is very happy with his current squad and with the return of Harvey Elliott, Edwards and Klopp may hope that a fit Virgil van Dijk and other players returning will lead Liverpool to the title once again.

ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

