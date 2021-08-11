Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Bridges making smooth transition to cornerback

By By Jarrid Denney
scoopduck.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Oregon signed Trikweze Bridges with the intention of him playing safety. He had offers from Alabama and Florida to play the position, and it was easy to imagine him becoming a physical, well-rounded star there once his long 6-3 frame filled out. Mario Cristobal and his staff had every intention of letting Bridges grow and develop as a safety prospect with hopes that he would eventually become an impact player there.

scoopduck.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Deruyter
Person
Mario Cristobal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Trikweze Bridges#Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsscoopduck.com

Patrick Herbert has sustained knee injury, Cristobal says

Oregon redshirt freshman tight end Patrick Herbert has sustained a serious knee injury, Mario Cristobal said Monday. Herbert collapsed to the ground Saturday prior to the start of Oregon’s scrimmage and had to be helped off the field. He was not on the sideline once the scrimmage began. “He’ll be...
Oregon Statescoopduck.com

Oregon fall practice notebook 8.16

It was back to work after Saturday's scrimmage as Oregon kicked off its second full week of preseason camp Monday. Oregon coach Mario Cristobal praised the way his team “attacked the day with physicality” coming off the 160-play scrimmage. He said the Ducks worked on red zone situations, blitz and pressure situations and had an emphasis on competition at the end of practice, among other things.
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Oregon Football Tight End Patrick Herbert Out With Knee Injury

Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert suffered a knee injury this past weekend that will sideline him for "a while," according to Mario Cristobal. Herbert had previously missed the entire 2020 season due to a knee injury, and he appeared in just one game in 2019 due to injury. Cristobal told...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints could make surprise trade for cornerback C.J. Henderson

The NFL trade market doesn’t sleep, and neither does the front office of the New Orleans Saints. The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be shopping one of its top prospects in cornerback C.J. Henderson, and count New Orleans as interested. It doesn’t matter that the Saints just found a new secondary toy in veteran Brian Poole. They want more.
Washington State247Sports

Jarrett Guarantano says WSU quarterback battle is ‘thick’

PULLMAN -- Graduate Jarrett Guarantano (6-4, 220) said Washington State’s quarterback competition is “thick” between himself, fourth-year Cammon Cooper (6-4, 208) and second-years Jayden de Laura (6-0, 190) and Victor Gabalis (6-3, 213). After Day 10 of fall camp on Tuesday, he also talked about a Cougar running back who is operating in rarefied air.
NFLUSA Today

Chris Manhertz gives Tim Tebow credit for making the transition to TE

Changing positions in the NFL is hard enough under any circumstances. But switching from a position like quarterback to a position like tight end where the skill overlap is nearly non-existent seems almost impossible. That is exactly the herculean feat Tim Tebow is currently attempting in Jacksonville. The former Heisman...
Nebraska StateCorn Nation

Nebraska Football Is In Trouble Frosted Flakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska announced Wednesday that the NCAA is looking into its football program after a report said Cornhuskers staff improperly used analysts and consultants with the knowledge of coach Scott Frost and even moved workouts off campus last year when such activities were banned during the pandemic.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Mizzou offensive lineman Connor Wood making transition from Montana State

The first culture shock of living in the Midwest for new Missouri offensive lineman Connor Wood was the humidity. Still west of the Mississippi River, Columbia is the furthest east Wood has ever lived by some distance. The Meridian, Idaho, native transferred from FCS-level Montana State, in Bozeman, to Missouri...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska football NCAA investigation: Rick Neuheisel says Huskers 'outed themselves'

Nebraska football fans woke up to some disturbing news on Wednesday morning, as it was reported that the school and head coach Scott Frost were under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The allegations might seem small to some but many believe these are Nebraska’s first steps towards getting out of Frost’s contract. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel firmly planted himself in that camp on ESPNU Radio on Wednesday.
NFLsportsmockery.com

REPORT: Chicago Bears Offensive Line Gets Another Jolt Of Good News

Wednesday was a dark moment for the Chicago Bears offensive line as the news dropped rookie 2nd round tackle Teven Jenkins underwent back surgery. It left many wondering what the fate of this group will be. Thankfully, it only took 24 hours for them to get some good news. According to head coach Matt Nagy, 5th round pick Larry Borom is back at practice after missing over a week with a concussion.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
College Sportschatsports.com

Buckeyes make the cut for pair of five-star 2023 cornerbacks

Even in the midst of starting fall football camp, the Buckeyes are still seeing their name in the headlines when it comes to recruiting. As the 2023 cycle becomes more and more of a priority, the staff is seeing their recruiting efforts pay off as many of their top targets are already narrowing down their options and keeping Ohio State in the running for their commitments.
Clemson, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Former Clemson QB beats out former Gamecock as Northwestern starter

Former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is the new starter at Northwestern. The fifth-year senior won the position during fall camp over a QB group that included housemate Ryan Hilinski, who transferred in from the University of South Carolina in December. The Wildcats confirmed the news on their Twitter page. “I’ve...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
Oregon Statescoopduck.com

Seven McGee drawing lofty comparisons early in Oregon career

When Joe Moorhead heard Seven McGee’s name mentioned during an interview Thursday, he perked up a bit and gave a quick response. “Seven? I love that kid,” Moorhead said with a smile. It’s easy to understand why; McGee appears to be a player any offensive coordinator would be happy to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy