Bridges making smooth transition to cornerback
It’s no secret that Oregon signed Trikweze Bridges with the intention of him playing safety. He had offers from Alabama and Florida to play the position, and it was easy to imagine him becoming a physical, well-rounded star there once his long 6-3 frame filled out. Mario Cristobal and his staff had every intention of letting Bridges grow and develop as a safety prospect with hopes that he would eventually become an impact player there.scoopduck.com
