University Advancement hires director of development for the College of Arts and Sciences

Brandon Fudge recently joined the Division of University Advancement as director of development for the College of Arts and Sciences. His fundraising experience includes work as an assistant development director with Boise State Athletics and as an athletic development officer with the University of Wyoming, Cowboy Joe Club. He most recently worked with the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau as the sports sales manager. In his new position, Fudge will help secure gifts in support of the mission of the college.