A teen from Dutchess County is missing. Police believe she could be with an adult man in the local area or New York City. Sierra Mislak, 18, of Poughkeepsie was last seen on July 27 in Poughkeepsie, the Beacon Police Department reports. The 18-year-old may be in the company of an adult male. They may travel to the Bronx or Brooklyn, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.