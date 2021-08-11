Cancel
Preble County, OH

Senior news

By Register Herald
Eaton Register Herald
 8 days ago

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors. We are offering three great paid opportunities for you to help the seniors in our community. We continue to get more clients for Home Delivered Meals (Meals on Wheels) and now have a waiting list. No one should have to face a day without a meal, but sadly some of the seniors in our community do. Delivering meals is so satisfying and the seniors look forward to interacting with their drivers each day during the week. Often times our driver is the only person our clients see. This job is incredibly special and vital as we also provide wellness checks each day throughout the week while delivering meals.

