Christian Co. Cattleman’s Association Lonestar Rodeo coming August 20th and 21st

By Hannah Hageman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christian County Cattleman’s Association Lonestar Rodeo is coming back to the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds on August 20 and 21. Brandon Garnett with the association appeared on WHOP Wednesday morning and says they’re excited to bring the rodeo back to the community after having to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He says funds raised during the two-day event go towards their scholarship program to help local students.

