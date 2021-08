Father João Paulo Araujo Gomes, from the city of Gravatá in Brazil, is an inspiring example of compassion and kindness. The priest, who is the head of the parish of Santana, has made a huge difference for the forgotten dogs of the locality over the past several years. Taking strays off the streets and bringing them into his church, he dedicates time and effort to find them loving forever homes. Father Gomes does this by bringing the canines to his church services once the vet gives the all-clear so that families coming in for mass will have the opportunity to fall in love with the pups and feel inclined to adopt them.