Two big Trinity County fires have both been expanding dramatically, and both Highway 299 and Highway 36 are closed. The Monument Fire has burned more than 17,600 acres with zero containment. It started Friday about a mile south of the Trinity River Town of Del Loma. That community is under evacuation orders along with Big Bar and Cedar Flat. Warnings have been issued for Burnt Ranch. The fire is burning in extremely steep and inaccessible terrain, with spotting across canyons and a lot of burning debris rolling downhill. The fire has now established itself on the north side of the river as well.