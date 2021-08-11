Can Water Megaprojects Save The US Desert West? (Part 2)

This never has happened before. Another triumph for those crafty Chinese hoaxsters. From CNN:. “It’s very significant,” Brad Udall, senior water and climate scientist at Colorado State University, told CNN. “It’s something that those of us in the climate community have been worried about for over a decade, based on declining flows due to climate change.” With the lake expected to remain at around 1,066 feet of elevation into 2022, according to the US Bureau of Reclamation’s latest monthly projections, the agency announced that the Colorado River will go into the first tier of water cuts beginning January 1.