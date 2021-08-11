Florida's Education Commissioner Threatens To Withhold Salaries Over Masks
Florida's Education Commissioner fires back, threating to withhold Broward School Board members' salaries after they vote to keep the mask mandate in place. Governor Ron DeSantis says board members have until 5 p.m. Friday to provide a written response documenting how they will comply with the state's order or they could face sanctions. The school board is seeking legal counsel, claiming the state orders take away local control from public school districts. Board members say the government overreach is an abuse of power.wflanews.iheart.com
