Florida State

Florida's Education Commissioner Threatens To Withhold Salaries Over Masks

NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 7 days ago
Florida's Education Commissioner fires back, threating to withhold Broward School Board members' salaries after they vote to keep the mask mandate in place. Governor Ron DeSantis says board members have until 5 p.m. Friday to provide a written response documenting how they will comply with the state's order or they could face sanctions. The school board is seeking legal counsel, claiming the state orders take away local control from public school districts. Board members say the government overreach is an abuse of power.

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

Posted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Broward School District Responds To State On Mask Mandate

The Broward School District meeting the 5 p.m. deadline and has provided a written response to Florida's Education Commissioner documenting how it will comply with the state's order against a mask mandate after voting to require masks. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says the threat to withhold board members' salaries doesn't outweigh their need to protect students and staffers. She says the order is an abuse of power, taking local control away from public districts. The White House vows to defend the district if its stripped of funds, Florida Senate Democrats say they will launch a GoFundMe campaign and a Coral Springs entrepreneur is creating a 500-thousand-dollar trust fund.
Posted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Miami-Dade's Superintendent Delivers Annual Back-To-School Address

Miami-Dade's Superintendent holding his annual back-to-school address ahead of the start of the new academic year, Monday August 23rd. Alberto Carvalho vows to strike the delicate balance of keeping schools open while keeping students and staffers safe. He guarantees every student a world-class education this year, even if the odds seem stacked against it. School Board members are meeting with the county's medical task force Monday to discuss COVID protocols. One recommendation is to make masks mandatory, but give parents an opt-out option so the district can follow Florida law.
Posted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Florida Democrats Call On Governor To Report Daily COVID Numbers

More calls for Governor DeSantis to report the daily COVID numbers as the Delta variant continues surging across the Sunshine State. This call from Florida's Democratic Caucus pushing for the governor to return to reporting daily COVID numbers from the Florida Department of Health. Representative Christine Hunschofsky of Coconut Creek says this is a no brainer-since Florida accounts for nearly one in 5 new cases across the country. The CDC says Florida set two new records with more than 24-thousand-700 new cases yesterday and over 15-thousand-400 hospitalizations.
Posted by
NewsRadio WFLA

City To Give Some Employees $500 In Hazard Pay With Proof Of COVID Vaccine

A South Florida city is about to give hazard pay to employees, but only those who are vaccinated for COVID-19. Delray Beach city commissioners have approved a plan to give $500 to about 180 staff members in the Utilities and Parks and Recreation departments who worked throughout the pandemic, with one caveat...employees who want the cash will have to show proof of vaccination.
Posted by
NewsRadio WFLA

COVID Treatment Vehicles Deploying In Florida

A new tool being deployed in the fight against COVID-19. Governor Ron DeSantis says emergency response vehicles are set to hit Florida streets with Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody treatment. DeSantis says strike teams will also be deployed to to treat nursing home patients where COVID infections are confirmed. The units...
Posted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Gas, Lotto, Coffee, Crime Tips on Florida AG's Mind

TAMPA -- The Crime Stoppers tiplines for information on crimes, particularly those of a violent nature, has been around for a long time. But a surge in violent crime around the nation, and in some Florida cities, means tips are needed more than ever. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wants...
Posted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Palm Beach County Schools Will Make Masks Mandatory, With Opt-Out Option

Another change in the Palm Beach County School District's masks policy, just a day ahead of the start of the new school year. When classes start on Tuesday, Superintendent Mike Burke now says facial coverings will be mandatory inside schools and buses for all students, unless a part or guardian opts out through a signed note to the school, informing their child's first-period teacher of the decision.
Posted by
NewsRadio WFLA

FPL Gets Agreement to Raise Rates

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida Power & Light has an agreement for a plan to raise rates over four years as it adds more solar energy. A typical household bill for a thousand kilowatt hours would go up six dollars starting in January, and eight dollars more over the next three years.

