Florida's Education Commissioner Threatens To Withhold Salaries Over Masks

The Broward School District meeting the 5 p.m. deadline and has provided a written response to Florida's Education Commissioner documenting how it will comply with the state's order against a mask mandate after voting to require masks. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says the threat to withhold board members' salaries doesn't outweigh their need to protect students and staffers. She says the order is an abuse of power, taking local control away from public districts. The White House vows to defend the district if its stripped of funds, Florida Senate Democrats say they will launch a GoFundMe campaign and a Coral Springs entrepreneur is creating a 500-thousand-dollar trust fund.