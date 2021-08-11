Scratchpad: Don’t ignore the chaos behind the scenes

Have you ever drawn the short straw, years before realizing it?

I imagine that must be what it feels like to be an organizer behind the North Coast’s most beloved summer festivals and events.

In most cases, they signed up to lead organizing these time-honored traditions well before anyone uttered the word “coronavirus.” But in 2021, years of experience and past success go out the window.

Gone are the days of making simple choices. Just the decision of whether to have the event virtually or in-person is like a high-stakes poker game.

Once organizations do make a final call, they face a battlefield of Facebook emojis and criticism from friends and neighbors. Their once non-contentious positions are now criticized nearly as much as a candidate for political office.

Organizers who chose to move forward planning a full event are fielding calls about port-a-potty shortages and higher prices for food, all while desperately looking for the manpower to ensure a year’s worth of tasks can get done in mere weeks. On top of that, they’re facing the high expectations of crowds hungry for a return to normal.

Some events may be abbreviated, and others may not run as smoothly as they have in the past.

As the North Coast returns to summer events, I hope we can all take the time to recognize the hard work and sleepless nights that have gone into hosting any type of in-person or virtual event.

If you have the time and are able, consider volunteering. Many organizations have critical needs for both in-person and remote support. A little help can go a long way in what’s been a turbulent summer for the event planners on the North Coast.