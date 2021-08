Stock futures are pointed lower this morning, as investors look toward the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes, due out later today, which could hint at the central bank's next steps. The 10-year Treasury yield inched higher in response, last seen up 1.28%, amid growing support among the Fed to taper off bond purchases starting in October. Futures on both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are lower, after the two benchmarks yesterday snapped their five-day win streaks. Meanwhile, futures on the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are also below breakeven.