TANNER DICKERSON
Tanner Paul Dickerson, a maintenance worker with Georgia Pacific passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2021 at his residence. He is survived by his wife Angie Dickerson; sons Tanner Dickerson, Jr., Brandon Bailey, Aiden Dickerson; daughters Brianna McAdory and Alyssa Dickerson; grandchildren Coty Fremin, Jr. and Callie Fremin; brother Kaleb Dickerson; his father and stepmom David and Shelia Dickerson and step father Travis Brantley. Close friends Jason Williams, Brad Taunton and Trent Lane and many others.www.ashleynewsobserver.com
