Breakdown in rule of law fuels immigrant influx

Significant numbers of people from South and Central America want to come to the United States. Unable to make a living or safely live in their home countries, many fear for their lives because of political violence. This indicates a breakdown or dysfunction of democracy and accountability in their governments. The barely disguised racism in the anti-immigration arguments from the Republicans imply that as Americans we are somehow better because we are white and they are a bunch of dirty brown people prone to hot-headedness and instability.