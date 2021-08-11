Cancel
Breakdown in rule of law fuels immigrant influx

Argus Press
 8 days ago

Significant numbers of people from South and Central America want to come to the United States. Unable to make a living or safely live in their home countries, many fear for their lives because of political violence. This indicates a breakdown or dysfunction of democracy and accountability in their governments. The barely disguised racism in the anti-immigration arguments from the Republicans imply that as Americans we are somehow better because we are white and they are a bunch of dirty brown people prone to hot-headedness and instability.

Immigrationvillagerpublishing.com

The Constitution – Immigration Law

Immigration has been essential for the United States of America. Even before there was a nation, immigrants started self-government with the Mayflower Compact in 1620. And republican (representative) self-government was perfected by means of both the Declaration of Independence (1776) and the Constitution (1789). Given the importance of immigration to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
MyNorthwest

Criticism for U.S. government as next border closure decision looms

The U.S. government is due to make a decision later this week on whether or not to extend the border closure to Canadians another month. Before that happens, the American federal government — which has faced backlash for months from state government leaders like Governor Inslee and Washington’s Congressional Delegation — is also earning criticism from foreign policy experts for keeping the border closed this past month, even after Canada opened its doors to vaccinated Americans.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Mayorkas blames Trump, rule of law for huge spike in illegal immigration during Biden administration

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas blamed former President Donald Trump’s administration for the record rise of border crossings occurring during the Biden administration. "Tragically, former President Trump slashed our international assistance to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Slashed the resources that we were contributing to address the root causes of...
Immigrationnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Commentary: Biden must reverse immigration rule

Paola Alvarez mortgaged her home in Guatemala and paid smugglers $8,000 to shuttle her across Mexico to the U.S. border. But after she and her 7-year-old daughter were delivered into Arizona’s parched wasteland, they were apprehended by Border Patrol agents, who ushered them to the nearby Mexican border city of Nogales.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reason.com

Biden's Eviction Moratorium Defies the Rule of Law

The day before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) imposed a new eviction moratorium last week, the Biden administration conceded that the agency had no legal authority to do so. The fact that Joe Biden was unfazed by that crucial point does not bode well for a president who was supposed to restore respect for the rule of law.
ImmigrationVox

The law that broke US immigration

Immigration looked very different before 1996, when President Bill Clinton signed the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (IIRIRA). The law was supposed to stop undocumented immigration by increasing enforcement and punishing people for being in the US undocumented. Instead, it did the opposite. Before 1996, Mexican immigrants who...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Nevada judge strikes down immigration law aimed at illegal re-entry

A federal judge in Nevada has declared unconstitutional a longstanding statute that makes it a crime to return to the United States after deportation, calling the law racist and discriminatory against “Mexican and Latinx individuals.”. “The record before the Court reflects that at no point has Congress confronted the racist,...
Texas StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Immigration Lawyers Say Trump-Appointed Judge in Texas Just Decided He’s in Control of ICE and ‘Emperor of U.S. Immigration Policy’ in ‘Unprecedented and Outrageous’ Ruling

Lawyers say a federal judge in Texas gave himself almost total control over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in a shocking Thursday ruling that stopped the Biden administration from enforcing its previously outlined priorities for the controversial deportation agency. U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton, appointed by then-President Donald Trump...
ImmigrationArgus Press

No plans to resettle Afghans in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There are no current plans to bring any of the people fleeing the conflict in Afghanistan to North Dakota, state officials said. The North Dakota Department of Human Services, who oversees the Refugee Resettlement Program, said the process is actually quite extensive. It takes eight different...
Pierre, SDKEVN

Noem skeptical of Afghan refugee resettlement efforts

PIERRE, S.D.- Elected officials across the country are continuing to react in real time to the news coming out of Afghanistan. Governors across the United States, many of them Republican, have committed to accepting refugees displaced by the chaos. However, Governor Kristi Noem (R-South Dakota) isn’t so sure she would...
Lawabovethelaw.com

How Quickly We Forget The Rule Of Law

For four years, liberals believed in the rule of law: “Trump can’t do that! It’s illegal!” Or “Trump can’t do that! The Supreme Court rejected that position in the past!” Or: “Trump can’t do that! He’s Trump!”. But now, the tide has (almost) turned. Although Democrats did poorly in many...
ImmigrationABA Journal

Federal law doesn't preempt New Jersey's ban on immigration cooperation, 3rd Circuit rules

A federal appeals court has upheld a New Jersey directive that limited state and local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at Philadelphia ruled Monday that the directive by then-New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal was not preempted by federal laws, report Reuters and Law360. Grewal is now director of enforcement for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers to probe Biden administration over Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. Congress, including many of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats, said on Tuesday they were increasingly frustrated with events in Afghanistan, vowing to investigate what went wrong. "The events of recent days have been the culmination of a series of mistakes made...
Presidential ElectionArgus Press

GOP senator's plan to issue election subpoenas 'stopped'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A backer of former President Donald Trump's effort to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania's 2020 presidential election suggested Thursday that fellow Republicans in the state Senate are blocking his efforts. In a video posted Thursday on Facebook, state Sen. Doug Mastriano did not...

