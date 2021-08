Wildfires aren’t just devastating the communities, their carbon emissions are globally harmful. Mark Parrington, senior scientist at the ECMWF Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, joined Cheddar to discuss how wildfires from California to Siberia are growing in intensity compared to previous years. "For example, California, parts of the Pacific Northwest, the fire emissions from the first of June up until the middle of August are already one of the highest in the June, July, August total in the 20-year record that we have been using satellite observation,” he said. The Siberian fires alone have released as much carbon dioxide as Indonesia did in 2019, which then adds to the escalating climate crisis that in turn further fuels wildfires.