Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Farmers Market on Broadway canceled tonight due to weather

By Alice Reid
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVUUo_0bOZk3yP00

Wednesday night's Farmers Market has been canceled for the evening due to severe weather.

"We are currently in a severe weather alert during the hours of the market for this evening. The National Weather Service has informed us there is expected to be heavy downpours and high winds during the early hours of the market," organizers said in a statement.

The market has been canceled a couple of times this season due to weather concerns.

For more information about the Farmers’ Market on Broadway please visit www.downtowngreenbay.com .

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Broadway#Farmers Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Riverton, WYcounty10.com

Stop by the Wednesday Farmers Market tonight!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10. Lots of new produce this week at the Wednesday Market in Riverton City Park from 5-7! Get fresh corn! Also new this week is cantaloupe, watermelons, more tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, winter squash,...
Lake George, NYPost-Star

Lake George concert canceled Thursday due to weather

LAKE GEORGE — A special Thursday concert in Shepard Park has been canceled due to expected wet weather. The concert was originally scheduled as part of the Friday at the Lake concert series, but was rescheduled with new performers after the original act had to cancel. Thursday’s show was expected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy