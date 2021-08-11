Farmers Market on Broadway canceled tonight due to weather

Wednesday night's Farmers Market has been canceled for the evening due to severe weather.

"We are currently in a severe weather alert during the hours of the market for this evening. The National Weather Service has informed us there is expected to be heavy downpours and high winds during the early hours of the market," organizers said in a statement.

The market has been canceled a couple of times this season due to weather concerns.

For more information about the Farmers’ Market on Broadway please visit www.downtowngreenbay.com .