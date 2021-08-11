OTB: Travis Jay, Keir Thomas lead as defense dominates Day 4 of practice

Ezring: The University of Connecticut football team has quietly produced strong NFL talent in recent years. Next in line is Travis Jones, a defensive lineman capable of playing the nose, 1-tech and 3-tech in the league. The New Haven native boasts excellent play strength, regularly dominating one-on-one situations by controlling offensive linemen with hands to their frame. Jones exhibits relentless leg drive to walk through full or half-man and even double teams. Additionally, the UConn standout’s strength and solid change of direction help him disengage at will. Against the pass, the Huskies’ captain pushes the pocket with a bull rush, creating sacks for his teammates when unable to record one himself. At contact, Jones favors his hump move but also employs a swim, a push-pull and a bull-to-swim. A game-changing run defender, Jones displays instincts and reads the offensive line’s movement when diagnosing. His stellar anchor allows him to maintain sound gap integrity, even through double teams. Further, he understands how to stack-shed and two-gap. The former offensive guard often makes tackles through engagement or walks linemen into rushing lanes. Moreover, Jones’s dominance and playstyle regularly open opportunities for his teammates. He consistently draws double teams and either splits them or fills space. An excellent crasher on stunts, he is a threat to make plays through engagement. The massive defender’s motor and cardio point to every-down potential in the NFL. Subscribe for full article.