Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Do You Know The Most Dangerous Creatures In Lake Michigan?

By Cadillac Jack
Posted by 
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Swimming of course is always fun, great exercise, and a great way to cool off on a hot day. I probably watched too many shark movies growing up, but when I swim in the ocean or a lake, I always wonder what is lurking in the water below me. Am alone on this?

wkfr.com

Comments / 0

103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Fish#Animals#Ticks#Pets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
LifestylePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Kayaker Stumbles Across Massive Water Snake

If you're not a fan of snakes, this definitely isn't the story for you. I'm terrified of snakes and I have the creeps writing about this. It's normal to hear about crazy snake stories throughout the United States. We've got stories about snakes attempting to swallow alligators and ones that have made their way into peoples houses. Well, it's not often that Michigan makes it into this type of news category.
Virginia StateHuron Daily Tribune

Underwater mystery: DNR expert, divers disagree over shipwreck find

A shipwreck in shallow waters near the Grindstone City Harbor believed to be a newly discovered Mackinaw boat is a larger vessel that was previously reported to the Department of Natural Resources, the state’s maritime archeologist said Thursday. But one of the divers who recently happened upon what he describes...
dronedj.com

Visiting Lake Michigan or Lake Huron soon? Don’t miss the sailing drones!

The scientists at the US Geological Survey are launching two uncrewed surface vehicles, Saildrones, to conduct a fishery study at Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Beginning their mission today, these ocean drones will gather fish distribution and density data around the clock for the next 45 days. The study commences...
Michigan StatePosted by
100.5 The River

“Old Whitey” Continues To Haunt Lake Superior Divers

Apparently the line from the Gordon Lightfoot song is true. "The lake, it is said, never gives up its dead". Nope, it keeps them fully preserved. Yikes!. The cold waters of Lake Superior keeps its dead intact because it's too cold for bacteria to live in, and thus they never "bloat and float" as bodies in warmer climates would, as the gases that cause the bloat are the result of bacterial action.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

WATCH: A Colossal Dinosaur On Lake Michigan

Like a moment cut straight from Jurassic Park, a dinosaur was caught on a camera roaming the shoreline of Lake Michigan. Most dinosaurs died out by the end of the Cretaceous Period, about 66 million years ago. Dinosaur fossils are all that’s left of those prehistoric animals. We find dinosaur fossils in the ground, in riverbeds and lakes, and on the sides of cliffs and mountains. And along Lake Michigan? No. And yes.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.5 The River

Crazy Michigan Drinking Law You May Not Know

Do you have plans in the near future to enjoy an adult beverage? Since Grand Rapids is Beer City, a pint might be on your list. A pint is a pint, right? Not necessarily. The law says it's illegal to advertise or sell any glass of beer as a "pint" in Michigan unless that glass contains at least 16 ounces of beer. It's becoming more common for establishments to sell sell “pints” that don’t contain a proper pint of liquid.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Secret Entrance To The Best Beach In Michigan near Muskegon

Most Michiganders have their own favorite beach in Michigan. If you were to ask a Yooper which Michigan beach is their favorite, they'd probably say somewhere along Lake Superior. A person living in Northern Michigan might recommend a beach by the Sleeping Bear Dunes or a spot near Traverse City. A Detroiter might suggest a soft spot in the thumb or Mackinaw.
Michigan StatePosted by
Only In Michigan

The Best Kayaking Lake In Michigan Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

With a seemingly endless array of inland lakes and rivers to explore throughout our state, it’s easy to understand why many Michiganders are always on the hunt for the next great adventure. For those who enjoy kayaking, the options are especially impressive and exciting. While many kayakers are aware of popular paddling destinations here in […] The post The Best Kayaking Lake In Michigan Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
Michigan State103.3 WKFR

Michigan’s Mysterious Monarch Butterfly Migration

Ron Rademacher combs the Michigan Back Roads looking for oddities and awesome things you’ll never forget. One of those might be the sight of the Monarch Butterflies convening to their annual trip south. Ron was on WBCK’s Morning Show recently and told us that back in the 1950s & 60s, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, regularly received reports of strange twisting clouds, drifting through the sky, high above Lake Michigan. These reports always came in during the autumn season, usually from folks on color tours, around the Leelanau peninsula. The DNR generally dismissed the reports as having no validity. “Perhaps a little too much cherry wine was being consumed”, joked Rademacher.
Michigan State103.3 WKFR

Can This Invasive Insect Ruin Christmas in West Michigan?

Say whaat?! How can an something so small cause so much damage that it has the ability to affect the most wonderful time of the year?. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed on Monday that the balsam woolly adelgid is officially in the state, and it was found in Kent County.
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

Here’s Something You Don’t Want To See While Kayaking In Michigan

A Midland County kayaker came across something you don't see too often on the river, and although it's not threatening, that doesn't make it less scary. As an experienced kayaker, I can honestly tell you I have never encountered a water snake on the many waterways I've traversed. Although they are common in Michigan, they tend to keep to themselves, and would just as soon be left alone. Especially the big ones.
Michigan StateGoshen News

Mystery plane returns to Michigan airspace

TRAVERSE CITY — Last summer a modified private jet circled local airspace at 43,000 feet, leaving behind a slinky of vapor trails and igniting a mushroom cloud of conspiracy theories. On Thursday, the Gulfstream IV — tail number N515JA — returned to Michigan, landing at Ypsilanti's Willow Run Airport at...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Wisconsin

Do you know that Wisconsin has one of the highest densities of wild predators in the country? The truth is out there. Nevertheless, Wisconsin's woods are not just home to bears and wolves. The Badger State has its fair share of dangerous creatures. Here's what you need to know:

Comments / 0

Community Policy