Do You Know The Most Dangerous Creatures In Lake Michigan?

Ron Rademacher combs the Michigan Back Roads looking for oddities and awesome things you’ll never forget. One of those might be the sight of the Monarch Butterflies convening to their annual trip south. Ron was on WBCK’s Morning Show recently and told us that back in the 1950s & 60s, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, regularly received reports of strange twisting clouds, drifting through the sky, high above Lake Michigan. These reports always came in during the autumn season, usually from folks on color tours, around the Leelanau peninsula. The DNR generally dismissed the reports as having no validity. “Perhaps a little too much cherry wine was being consumed”, joked Rademacher.