How to Ensure an Amazing Experience Assembling a Lifetime Basketball Hoop

Carter Rizzuto and Blake Smith Jr. extended their arms forward, their hands balled into a fist so as to best display a large ring they each wore on one of their fingers. At 13 and 12 years old, respectively, the Jamestown residents both agreed it was pretty cool to have that kind of “bling” to show off to their friends. Likely destined for a “shadow box” for safe keeping, the jewelry will also serve as a reminder of a magical experience that Carter and Blake lived out last week at the Cooperstown All-Star Village.