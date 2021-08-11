Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County youth build modular showers and bathrooms for the homeless

By Editorial
sonomacountygazette.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin partnered with several local groups to provide a unique job opportunity to local youth. Partners include Homes 4 the Homeless, Sonoma County Probation Department, Santa Rosa Police community outreach officers, California Department of Rehabilitation, and Farrow Commercial Construction to give back to the community by building showers and bathrooms for the unsheltered.

