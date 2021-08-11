Bay Design Renovates its Brand
A week before the pandemic struck, Susan Bay, founder of the Susan Bay Design store, cut the ribbon of her North Naples location. Her store thrived as people sought to maximize comfort within their homes during the pandemic. Now the Bay Design Store is expanding its downtown location to include a 2,000-square-foot interior design studio specializing in architecture detailing and spatial planning. The private space will provide homeowners, builders, architects, and contractors a welcoming environment to discuss plans.www.naplesillustrated.com
