My Loose Depiction of An English Teacher Giving Writing Instructions In Middle School 30 Years Ago. (That’s when I went to Middle School.) “Class, when writing papers, I have one rule—there will be no more ‘is am are was were be being been’ words in your papers going forward. You must follow this mandatory rule. I expect 100 percent compliance. There will be no wandering sheep in this group, ones lured by all the shiny weres and beens at the end of the field. It’s just a piece of old foil glittering in the sun. Ignore it. Listen to your teacher because she knows best. And she talks in the third person. Get used to it.