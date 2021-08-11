Dr. Vose on Future Research Efforts With CAR T-Cell Therapy in Lymphoma

Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, highlights emerging targeted agents to treat non–small cell lung cancer with actionable mutations. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP: This is going to be a plethora of riches where we have multiple new targeted therapies for exon 20 insertions. We’ll have amivantamab, and we’ll have, hopefully mobocertinib, both initially approved in the second-line setting, at least that’s my understanding for mobocertinib, as of this time. Most of us would recommend using them in the second-line setting; in the first-line setting, they’re not approved. And given the high response rates of chemotherapy, most are probably recommending that first. There are a lot of clinical studies right now looking at this in the first-line setting, combining with chemotherapy, combining with other drugs, and we look forward to figuring out what their long-term role is going to be. Meaning, how are these ultimately going to be placed? There are some other new drugs being developed at this juncture as well. There’s a drug called CLN-081; there’s a drug called DZD9008. Poziotinib has had its ups and downs over the years, but it’s in study as well. They had a lot of issues of toxicity with that, but it appears to be a little better on a different dosing regimen.