Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Jetbuilt Stock Inventory and Warehouse Tracking Tool

cepro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AV proposal and project management software company Jetbuilt is set to launch its new Jetbuilt Stock inventory and warehouse tracking tool at CEDIA Expo 2021. Exhibiting in booth number 5049, Jetbuilt explains that its newest product enables users to organize and follow equipment through the design, purchasing, receiving, storage, transporting, installation and service phases of product acquisition.

www.cepro.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Design#Asset Tracking#Jetbuilt Stock Inventory#Av
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Economyrobinhood.com

What is Inventory?

Democratize finance for all. Our writers’ work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Chicago Tribune, Quartz, the San Francisco Chronicle, and more. For a company to sell goods to customers, it has to have those goods available. The products that a company keeps in its stores or warehouses for future sale are considered the company’s inventory. If the company is in the business of turning raw materials into the items that it sells, those are also part of the company’s inventory. Companies calculate their inventory values in various ways, but the number will show up on their balance sheets as a current asset (any asset the company expects to convert to cash within a year). Inventory turnover (how quickly a company can sell its inventory) is important. The higher the turnover is, the more revenue the company will generate and the less it will pay for storage, spoilage, or other costs. But companies need to carry enough inventory to meet demand in order to avoid lost sales, so finding the right balance through inventory management is essential.
Softwaremuncievoice.com

Stock Inventory Will Keep Your Business Running Smoothly

Managing Supply Chains Is Instrumental for Any Business. Managing stocks well allows the company to increase its turnover. An efficient and optimized inventory management policy guarantees companies reduce their costs. This involves avoiding two pitfalls: storing too much or too little because these two excesses negatively affect the operating result. To maintain a well-oiled business, you must know what stock you have and what needs to be replaced. It could cost you time and money if you are not fully organized.
Technologywinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Picking the Case for Warehouse Automation

If Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods Markets in 2017 was the fireworks show that set off a new race to conquer online grocery, its deal five years before that to acquire the robotic material handling company Kiva Systems was a slower burning fuse that ultimately will blow up bigger. That’s...
SoftwareGigaom

GigaOm Radar for Data Warehouses

This report aims to give readers a solid understanding of data warehouse technology and provide the tools they need to evaluate the key points of differentiation among product offerings. Data warehouses offer businesses a storage and access solution that enables them to perform complex analytics and to gain insights that...
Coding & Programmingdlang.org

Development tools

DUB - Also functions as a build tool. The D programming language has a built-in code documentation language (DDoc) and documentation generation, enabled by the. tool can be used to quickly look up D keywords or standard library symbols. Third-party. See the documentation generators section in Community:Open_Source_Projects. Source code. dfmt...
Morris, MNstevenscountytimes.com

Heartland adds fish houses to inventory

When the world gives you lemons, you make lemonade. In the case of Heartland Motor Company of Morris, when the world gave them more space, they found something to fill it. That space is now filled by Black Bear fish houses, popular for ice fishing or for camping. These beautiful, open floor planned houses are popular any time of year.
Teton County, WYbuckrail.com

Receiving / Inventory Specialist

Are you looking for an opportunity to grow with a team of passionate, engaged individuals? TLS is seeking a Full-time Receiving and Inventory Specialist to ensure accurate on-hand product data while maintaining a great working relationship with our vendors. You will be provided with all the tools for success in...
Electronicsadafruit.com

Warehouse drones #drone #droneday

Corvus Robotics is creating drones specifically tasked with warehouse management. These little drones will zip around and monitor inventory. Via IEEE:. Many warehouses have a dedicated team of humans whose job is to wander around the warehouse scanning stuff to maintain an up to date list of where everything is, a task which is both very important and very boring. As it turns out, autonomous drones can scan up to ten times faster than humans—Corvus Robotics’ drones are able to inventory an entire warehouse on a rolling basis in just a couple days, while it would take a human team weeks to do the same task.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Forbearance Exits Expected to Add Inventory

A wave of inventory could come soon as hundreds of thousands of homeowners are expected to exit forbearance, with a significant share likely to list their homes. This not only benefits the market’s inventory problem, but homeowners can benefit from the significant price appreciation. The intense housing market and strong equity growth will offer these homeowners more options than those in 2008 who were pushed into involuntary foreclosure, says Zillow. September and October of this year is expected to be big for forbearance exits, and Zillow expects an additional 0.40 months of inventory to come as a result.
Queens, NYrew-online.com

Queens warehouse trades for $25M

A wholesale distribution firm has paid $24.5 million for a Queens warehouse. MY Sales LLC is a leader in general merchandise and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) wholesale distribution. The company stocks over 3,000 items that can be shipped worldwide from its warehouses on both sides of the country. A...
Retaildigitalspy.com

PS5 console retail stock tracking thread

I've had no luck since launch of trying to get hold of either model. I hear that you have to make the purchase as soon as they release the stock as they are in very limited quantities. Please post here as soon as you notice that stock is listed as...
Businessbostonsportsextra.com

A 2021 Guide to Amazon Inventory

Stock administration alludes to the way toward deciding the measure of stock you ought to have that is fit to be dispatched when you get the request. With the right mix of stock administration techniques, you can draw in more clients while keeping away from chances and undesirable stock expenses.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Restricts Apps From Using Location Tracking Tool That Sold User Data

Google said on Thursday that it banned a company called SafeGraph for selling Android users’ location data. The company reportedly obtained the location data by having developers embed SafeGraph’s code within their apps. U.S. lawmakers have long been at odds with tech giants over their collective reluctance to crack down...
Electronicscepro.com

Monitor Audio Silver Series of Loudspeakers

In production since the late 1990s, Monitor Audio has announced the latest edition of its popular Silver Series of loudspeakers. The new 7th-generation of loudspeakers offers a choice of models to address a range of home installations, including stereo (2 channel), surround sound and immersive audio. Highlighting its newly redesigned products, the company states the product line incorporates a host of aesthetic and performance upgrades.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Robo.cash Survey Reveals that Nearly 80% of European Investors Now Use Digital Tools to Track Spending

Nearly 80% of European investors now use digital tools to keep track of their expenses, according to an update from Croatian peer-to-peer lender Robo.cash. Robo.cash notes in a blog post that 78.9% of investors have been monitoring their spending or transactions via an app or software application. These are the results or main findings of a survey carried out by the digital investment platform Robo.cash.
Computerscepro.com

Pandemic Shows Importance of Improving Processes and Using Software in New Age of AV

Who could have imagined a year-and-a-half like we’ve just had? For many of us in the CEDIA channel, the dramatic drop of market activity during spring of 2020 was as unanticipated as the dramatic uptick in business about three months later. For many, this upward jolt in business resurgence became a very real-time test of how well integration companies were prepared for sudden growth.
Businesscepro.com

Capitol Sales Distribution Shuts Down

Longtime distributor Capitol Sales has abruptly shut its doors. In a terse post on its website, the Eagan, Minn.-based distributor says:. “We have enjoyed doing business with you! Please be advised that Capitol Sales Company, Inc. is no longer in business effective August 12, 2021. We have enjoyed doing business with you over these several years, and regret having to close our doors. Please direct any and all inquiries you have regarding this business closure to our attorney, Chad A. Kelsch, Esq. (763) 398-1676 / chad@kelschlawfirm.com“

Comments / 0

Community Policy