Jetbuilt Stock Inventory and Warehouse Tracking Tool

For a company to sell goods to customers, it has to have those goods available. The products that a company keeps in its stores or warehouses for future sale are considered the company's inventory. If the company is in the business of turning raw materials into the items that it sells, those are also part of the company's inventory. Companies calculate their inventory values in various ways, but the number will show up on their balance sheets as a current asset (any asset the company expects to convert to cash within a year). Inventory turnover (how quickly a company can sell its inventory) is important. The higher the turnover is, the more revenue the company will generate and the less it will pay for storage, spoilage, or other costs. But companies need to carry enough inventory to meet demand in order to avoid lost sales, so finding the right balance through inventory management is essential.