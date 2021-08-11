One Work, Short Take: Sean Scully in Fort Worth

Some artists simply don’t register with us until the timing is right; until we are snapped open by time, experience, or a newfound willingness to look again and see what might be present and worth our consideration. As an artist who writes about other artists, I know it’s always worthwhile to ferret out the impulses and intentions of another maker — to try and understand and evaluate (as best I can) the value produced by what’s inherent in the objects. To be frank, I still feel mixed about the sometimes-ponderous paintings of Sean Scully. Yet in seeing the larger history of his paintings, I now see his art with fresh eyes.