Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

One Work, Short Take: Sean Scully in Fort Worth

By Matthew Bourbon
glasstire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome artists simply don’t register with us until the timing is right; until we are snapped open by time, experience, or a newfound willingness to look again and see what might be present and worth our consideration. As an artist who writes about other artists, I know it’s always worthwhile to ferret out the impulses and intentions of another maker — to try and understand and evaluate (as best I can) the value produced by what’s inherent in the objects. To be frank, I still feel mixed about the sometimes-ponderous paintings of Sean Scully. Yet in seeing the larger history of his paintings, I now see his art with fresh eyes.

glasstire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Scully
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungi#Art Museum#Inset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
Fort Worth, TXMySanAntonio

Work Wear Safety Shoes Named one of the Best Companies to Work For in Fort Worth for the 3rd Year in a Row

Fort Worth Inc. Magazine has released its 2021 "Best Of" Winners. On Thursday August 5th, 2021 Fort Worth Inc. magazine announced its yearly list of the Best Companies to Work For in Fort Worth at their fifth annual Fort Worth awards luncheon. “Three years in a row is an awesome accomplishment by our team,” shared Coleman McDonald, CEO of Work Wear Safety Shoes. “I was proud the first year we won, but I am even more proud now to be a leader in this organization.”
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Weekly

Fort Worth Weekly

KEN SHIMAMOTO - January 2, 2003 2. The haunting music wafts out of the black-painted frame house. The notes have no trouble negotiating the double layers of wrought-iron fence, surrounding first... 1...296297298Page 298 of 298. Since 1994, Fort Worth Weekly has provided a vibrant alternative to North Texas’ often-timid mainstream...
Fort Worth, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Fort Worth mother making history in boxing

FORT WORTH, Texas — When Alexis Mones of Fort Worth decided to walk into a boxing gym to get back in shape she never imagined where it would take her. “I started out just to kinda, just to get in shape and never really thought about competing,” said Mones. Yet...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

WorkSuites is adding two new Class A locations, one in Fort Worth

WorkSuites, a Texas-based company with 20 co-working locations in Dallas and Houston, is adding two new locations, including the company’s first in Fort Worth. The two new locations will be at 640 Taylor in Fort Worth and 1000 Main in Houston. WorkSuites has been growing quickly despite the global pandemic, according to the company. These two locations will be the fourth and fifth locations the company has opened over the course of the last year. Founder and CEO Flip Howard credits much of the company’s growth in this season to the groundswell of homebound professionals looking for Covid-safe, productivity conducive workspaces.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fort Worth area, click here.
Fort Worth, TXfox4news.com

New Fort Worth public library exclusively for kids

FORT WORTH, Texas - A new public library just for kids is opening up in Fort Worth. It’s the city’s first-ever youth-only library. Adults are not allowed in unless they are a caregiver accompanying a child. Manya Shorr, the city’s library director, describes it as colorful, bright and interactive. "Every...
Fort Worth, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Student Gets Global Honors for Photo

A high school student in Fort Worth got some validation that her pursuit of art is something good. "Getting the reassurance that your photography is good, it really helped me personally, yeah," said Marissa Heckmann, a third-place winner in a global photo contest. Heckmann entered the 2021 Young Artists and...
Celebritiesblavity.com

88-Year-Old ‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols, Who Has Dementia, Stuck In Conservatorship Battle

Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played Nyota Uhura in Star Trek, is stuck in the middle of a years-long conservatorship battle. The 88-year-old actress suffers from dementia and her son, Kyle Johnson, was led to believe her former manager, Gilbert Bell, would take advantage of her while ill, so in 2018 he filed for a conservatorship and won, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Netflix's Bob Ross Documentary Will Tell the Painter's 'Shockingly Untold Story'

Bob Ross — the late, curly-haired painter and host of 1983’s genre-transforming instructional art program The Joy of Painting — captivated global audiences for his peaceful approach to painting and his legacy of feel-good phrases, including “there’s no mistakes, only happy accidents” and “the joy of painting is the friends you make along the way.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

What Does 'Elvis Has Left the Building' Mean?

The phrase "Elvis has left the building" was first used to describe the moment when the King had, literally, exited a venue. This makes sense considering Elvis Presley's crazed fan base. Emcees needed to calm down the crowds hanging out in hope of an encore! But the expression took on a life of its own in popular culture and has come to represent finality in the broadest of terms... from home runs to final farewells, to more bluntly, death. So what's the history behind this shape-shifting quotation?
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Matthew McConaughey frightened a woman in an audition by brandishing a spoon to land 2nd ever movie role

Matthew McConaughey revealed that he had to get pretty scary and physical with a volunteer during an audition in order to land his second-ever film role. Before he was an Oscar winner, McConaughey was a struggling actor in Texas who was hungry for literally any work. After his breakout role as the notoriously laid-back Wooderson in "Dazed and Confused," the actor landed a starring role in the fourth "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie where he played the significantly less laid back character Vilmer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

This Was the First Sign of MS "Sopranos" Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Noticed

Throughout much of the '00s, actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler starred as Meadow, the firstborn and troubled child of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), in the hit HBO series, The Sopranos. At the height of her acting career, in the middle of the show's run, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Initially, the star kept her diagnosis a secret and went on to fight the neurological disease privately for about 15 years. She publicly revealed that she has MS in 2016 and has been a vocal advocate for people like her ever since. In discussing her experiences, Sigler has also shared the first sign she noticed that something was wrong, leading her to see a doctor and eventually learn of her condition. To hear more about the 40-year-old actor's history of MS and how she manages it today, read on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy