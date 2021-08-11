Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MO

Fans of the now-shuttered Amycakes Bakery in Springfield, Missouri, can still get the recipes for their favorite cakes online

By Emily Wasserman
feastmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter serving everything from vanilla-almond cakes to fudgy chocolate cupcakes for more than 11 years, Amy Bloodworth of Amycakes Bakery has closed her shop on historic Walnut Street in Springfield, Missouri. Motivated fans need not worry, though. Bloodworth now shares her beloved cake recipes in weekly Instagram posts as well as on her blog, Amycakes Bakes.

www.feastmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Springfield, MO
Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Amycakes Bakery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy