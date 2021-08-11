Fans of the now-shuttered Amycakes Bakery in Springfield, Missouri, can still get the recipes for their favorite cakes online
After serving everything from vanilla-almond cakes to fudgy chocolate cupcakes for more than 11 years, Amy Bloodworth of Amycakes Bakery has closed her shop on historic Walnut Street in Springfield, Missouri. Motivated fans need not worry, though. Bloodworth now shares her beloved cake recipes in weekly Instagram posts as well as on her blog, Amycakes Bakes.www.feastmagazine.com
