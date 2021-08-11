House environmental budget appropriates money for flood control … then rolls back flood control protections

The United States of America has quite a few stringent environmental laws and regulations to protect the planet and its natural resources. The aim is to create a sustainable society and protect the interests of future generations. Citizens must abide by the federal laws and acts regarding environmental concerns for the sake of safeguarding the planet and prevent further depletion of resources unnecessarily. These laws and acts, along with other environmental rules are necessary for the health and safety of the citizens, too. Going through the U.S. code will help you get an overview of the major US federal environment laws and regulations.