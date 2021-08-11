Cancel
House environmental budget appropriates money for flood control … then rolls back flood control protections

By Lisa Sorg
ncpolicywatch.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: The House amended the budget Wednesday night to strip the isolated wetlands language from the bill. The House released its $25.7 billion budget proposal this week, and unlike previous legislative sessions when lawmakers held a veto-proof majority, there are no dire cuts to the Department of Environmental Quality. (Considering past slashes to DEQ’s budget, there’s little left to trim.)

