Nearly as soon as the Olympics is over, the Vuelta a España is upon us. And then it's the Worlds and Paris-Roubaix. Exhausting. In the cold winter months, we are deprived of cycling action but then during the heat (or not, if you've been UK-based so far this August) of the summer you can't move for bike races. This disparity of emotions, from Oliver Twist to Bruce Bogtrotter, feels like it should be adorned with one of those elaborate German words to describe a very specific feeling. Answers on a postcard...