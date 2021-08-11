Cancel
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie ISD Students Start Classes Amid Mask Discussion

Grand Prairie ISD students go back to school Wednesday as mask usage and in-person instruction options remain fluid. “Last year, we learned some important lessons about educating students during a global pandemic. We had low to no school transmission of COVID-19. We know that three highly effective strategies helped us contain COVID-19,” GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis said in an address to parents. “We adhered to the big three – Social distancing where possible, frequent hand washing and the use of masks were all essential to student and staff safety in our schools.”

EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

Homeschooling During COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into the new fall school session and concerns about whether masks should be required in schools and childcare centers, some families are thinking twice about sending their children back to school. For parents who are weighing the risks and rewards of in-person classes, it’s worth reading up on another educational option: homeschooling.
Coppell, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

#CHS9Family together in person on the first day of school

The first day of school at CHS9 on Tuesday starts with a crowded building, students roaming around trying to find classes and teachers in the hallways ready to help. Unlike the 2020-21 school year, virtual learning is not an option for grades 7-12 and all Coppell ISD students are learning in person. CHS9 Principal Cody Koontz shared his thoughts about this new school year.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

McKinney ISD cancels popular government elective, citing Texas’ new ‘anti-critical race theory’ law

McKinney school officials long took pride in their students’ participation in the nationwide Youth and Government program, calling the district a “perennial standout.”. Every year, students researched current issues, proposed and debated their own public policy, and competed in a mock legislature and elections process for statewide offices. Since the program’s arrival to McKinney in 2005 as a club, seven of the district’s middle school students have been elected governor — the program’s top honor — at the statewide conference in Austin. In 2017, the district added an elective option: Seventh and eighth graders in two of the district’s middle schools could now receive course credit for participating in the program.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

“A Recipe For Disaster”: Two Viruses Surge as Texas Children Return to School

When two-year-old Mila began occasionally coughing in early May, her parents figured she’d caught a summer cold. But after her symptoms worsened until she couldn’t stop coughing, a visit to the pediatrician sent them straight to the emergency room. “Her oxygen levels were not even registering,” said her mother, Kalee Dionne, a meteorologist for Dallas television station WFAA.
Tarrant County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics Planned in Tarrant County

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, Tarrant County health officials have planned several pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Each pop-up site will offer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines with limited availability to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for children 12 and older. Tarrant County Public Health said they would like...
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Love From 2,000+ Miles Away Helps Texas Teacher Zelene Blancas’ Legacy Of Kindness Live On

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The goal was to get a painted, heart-shaped rock from Pennsylvania to Texas. The cross-country effort was made by an educator as a way to honor Texas teacher Zelene Blancas after her death late last year from COVID-19. After almost five months on the road, being transported by a handful of people, the rock arrived as school started in August at El Paso’s Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary, where Blancas taught and was remembered by her principal as someone who “embodied kindness.”
Carrollton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Retired Carrollton Police Sergeant Dies of COVID-19

A beloved retired Carrollton Police Department sergeant died Tuesday of COVID-19, the department announced. Allen Hollis, a 38-year-old married father of two, retired in January after almost 15 years with the department. Hollis graduated from L.D. Bell High School in 2001 and the University of Texas at Arlington in 2005....
Mesquite, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Mesquite Police Department promotes Angela Hensley to Public Safety Dispatch Manager

Mesquite, TX – August 19, 2021 – The Mesquite Police Department announced the promotion of Angela Hensley to Public Safety Dispatch Manager. She will oversee the department’s Public Safety Dispatch division, which is responsible for four major sections of public safety, including the Public Safety Answering Point, Channel One Radio, Fire Dispatch and the National Crime Information Center.
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

SushiBox serving dozens of roll varieties in west Frisco

SushiBox opened in July at 8425 FM 423, Ste. 160, Frisco. The restaurant offers dozens of sushi roll varieties, including those that are baked, crunchy and made with no rice. Additional menu options include tempura udon with noodles and shrimp, and a bento box packed with sushi, shrimp tempura and salad. SushiBox also has locations in McKinney and Dallas. 214-407-8058. http://sushiboxtx.com.

